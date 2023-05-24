'Sengol in new Parl building will serve as reminder to uphold righteous governance'

NEW DELHI: Installation of the sceptre 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building will be a historic movement for India as it will serve as a reminder of the responsibility to uphold righteous governance for the nation, Union ministers and BJP leaders said on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day announced that the historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu will find a place in the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. The sceptre was received by first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent transfer of power from the British and was kept till now in a museum in Allahabad.

''A historic moment for India! Witness the history as the sacred Sengol takes (installed at) its place in the new Parliament building by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reminding us of the responsibility to uphold righteous governance for the nation,'' Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet.

Hailing the government's decision, Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav also said it would be ''a historic moment for India'' when the Sengol is installed in the new Parliament building by Modi.

''Witness PM Narendra Modi install the sacred Sengol, a piece of India's national history gifted by priests from Tamil Nadu on the eve of India's independence in 1947, in the new Parliament on May 28,'' he said.

Another Union minister Smriti Irani said the presence of the Sengol in Parliament will inspire to realise the hopes and aspirations of the countrymen in a fair and just manner.

Fellow minister Kiren Rijiju described Sengol as a symbol of India's ''cherished past and values'' and said its presence in the new Parliament building will guide the nation towards a prosperous future.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the installation of Sengol will deepen India's connect with the rich past and glorious culture, and also inspire he future generations.

He called it a ''watershed moment'' in the history of independent India.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Sengol embodies the values of justice and fair rule.

''The sacred Sengol embodies the values of justice and fair rule, blessed by revered Priests from a leading Saivite Mutt in Tamil Nadu. By adopting the Sengol as the symbol for Amrit Kaal in the new Parliament, PM Narendra Modi establishes a lasting connection to our national history and reinforces a commitment to the rule of law for generations to come,'' Patra tweeted.