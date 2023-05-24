Historic sceptre 'Sengol' to be placed in new Parliament building: Shah

Recalling the historic event, the Home Minister said that ‘Sengol’ was chosen as the symbol of the transfer of power after intensive research.

“When the time for transfer of power came, Lord Mountbatten who was the Viceroy asked former PM Nehru about what should be the symbol of transfer of power to the country as per the Indian traditions. Nehru discussed the issue with freedom fighter and avid historic scholar C Rajagopalachari. He (Rajagopalachari) after doing an intensive historic research said that as per the Indian traditions, ‘Sengol’ has been marked as the symbol of historic transfer,” Shah said.

He added, “Based on this, Nehru accepted the Sengol from Adheenam, who were specially brought from Tamil Nadu. Thus, the power was transferred to the Indian hands. It is a realisation that the power came back to the Indians in a traditional method. Nehru accepted the ‘Sengol’ in the presence of Dr Rajendra Prasad and many others. Nehru’s aim was emotional unity and academic integration. The event was widely reported in media and even in foreign countries.”