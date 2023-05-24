National

SAD chief to attend inauguration of new Parliament, says party leader

The country is getting a new Parliament building and it is a moment of pride, and “we do not want any politics to be played at this time”, Cheema said here in an apparent reference to the boycott by parties such as the AAP, the Congress and the TMC.
Sukhbir Singh Badal; New Parliament building
Sukhbir Singh Badal; New Parliament buildingPTI
Dt Next Bureau

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal will attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building in Delhi on May 28, party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said on Wednesday, amid 19 Opposition parties announcing a boycott of the event.

