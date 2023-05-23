Will punish hate mongers on social media: Siddu

Accusing police of filing false cases against Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah and him, during BJP rule, he said, “We do not hold grudges. You change, leave the old. Start a new job.”

Minister MB Patil says no power sharing formula

Karnataka Minister MB Patil’s statement that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will complete full five years in office has created some flutter in the ruling Congress circles, as it came days after the government being sworn-in following marathon discussions in Delhi over who will lead the state.

Among the possible scenarios that did the rounds last week ahead of the government formation was “power sharing or rotational CM” formula to accommodate both Siddaramaiah and state Congress chief and now deputy CM DK Shivakumar in the top post in turns.

Denying any proposed arrangement that Shivakumar will take over as CM after two-and-half years or post-2024 Lok Sabha polls, Patil on Monday said Siddaramaiah will lead the government for a full five year term.

Shivakumar did not want to react to Patil but said the party high command will take care of it. However, his brother and Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh said he too can respond sharply to what Patil has said, but will not do so.“If you want reply to MB Patil’s statement, you can meet our AICC General Secretary Surjewala” DK Suresh said.

There have been reports quoting party sources that the high command had put forward the proposal of rotational chief ministers to break the deadlock then.

“Siddaramaiah will be CM for five years. If there was power sharing or anything, our leadership would have told you. There is no such thing. As our AICC General Secretary has said things are continuing,” Patil had told reporters in Mysuru on Monday, responding to a question on power sharing formula.