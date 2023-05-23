Will punish hate mongers on social media: Siddu
BENGALURU: In his maiden meeting with top police officials after the Congress government came to power, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asked officials to act against those disturbing harmony through social media posts.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar pointed to a few incidents under the BJP regime and said the new government would not allow “saffronisation” of the police.
“People have elected a new government with the expectation of change. Officials should work to respond to their problems,” Siddaramaiah said, and directed officials to take strict action against those disturbing harmony in the society through inflammatory and provocative posts on social media.
In his comments, Shivakumar asked, “Are you planning to saffronise the police department?” Referring to incidents of policemen sporting saffron shawls or dress in Mangaluru, Vijayapura and Bagalkote during BJP tenure, he said, “We will not allow saffronisation of the police department under our government.”
Accusing police of filing false cases against Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah and him, during BJP rule, he said, “We do not hold grudges. You change, leave the old. Start a new job.”
Minister MB Patil says no power sharing formula
Karnataka Minister MB Patil’s statement that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will complete full five years in office has created some flutter in the ruling Congress circles, as it came days after the government being sworn-in following marathon discussions in Delhi over who will lead the state.
Among the possible scenarios that did the rounds last week ahead of the government formation was “power sharing or rotational CM” formula to accommodate both Siddaramaiah and state Congress chief and now deputy CM DK Shivakumar in the top post in turns.
Denying any proposed arrangement that Shivakumar will take over as CM after two-and-half years or post-2024 Lok Sabha polls, Patil on Monday said Siddaramaiah will lead the government for a full five year term.
Shivakumar did not want to react to Patil but said the party high command will take care of it. However, his brother and Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh said he too can respond sharply to what Patil has said, but will not do so.“If you want reply to MB Patil’s statement, you can meet our AICC General Secretary Surjewala” DK Suresh said.
There have been reports quoting party sources that the high command had put forward the proposal of rotational chief ministers to break the deadlock then.
“Siddaramaiah will be CM for five years. If there was power sharing or anything, our leadership would have told you. There is no such thing. As our AICC General Secretary has said things are continuing,” Patil had told reporters in Mysuru on Monday, responding to a question on power sharing formula.
To a question on discussions over a change in CM after the 2024 Parliamentary polls and whether Shivakumar will be given a chance, Patil said, “If such things were there, our AICC General Secretary would have told you, when he did the press conference. He said there is no such thing.”
On Tuesday, Patil sought to clarify that his statement on May 22 was a reiteration of what AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal had told the press, soon after announcing the names of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to the two top posts on May 18.
