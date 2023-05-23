Kejriwal meets Mamata to ensure bill on Delhi services is not passed

KOLKATA: As part of his ongoing efforts to cobble up a grand Opposition alliance to ensure that a bill related to the centre's ordinance nullifying the Supreme Court order on services matters is not passed in the Rajya Sabha. Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party leaders including Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh.

The Delhi chief Minister on Tuesday embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the ordinance brought by the Central Government on the transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor accused the Centre of "taking away the rights" of the people of Delhi and said that the ordinance "should not" be allowed to pass in Rajya Sabha. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "From today, I am leaving on a tour across the country, for the rights of the people of Delhi.