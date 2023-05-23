I-T dept enables online filing of ITRs 1,4

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax department has enabled online filing of income tax returns (ITRs) 1 and 4, filed by individuals, professionals and small businesses, for 2022-23 fiscal.

In a tweet, the income tax department said, the software/utilities for preparing other ITRs/ Forms will be enabled shortly.

''ITR 1 and 4 for A.Y. 2023-24 are enabled for filing in online mode at e-filing portal,'' the department said in reply to a tweet by an individual.