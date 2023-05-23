Congress' UT Khader files nomination for Karnataka speaker

BENGALURU: Five-time MLA UT Khader and senior Congress leader on Tuesday filed his nominations for the post of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker.

His candidature will be formalised during the Congress Legislature's Party meeting scheduled on May 24. If appointed, Khader will become the first Muslim leader to serve in the post of the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly.

Khader who served as Deputy Leader of the Opposition when BJP was in power in the State (2019-2023) was today accompanied by chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar as he filed his nomination to the post of Speaker.

Born on October 1, 1969, Khader is a 5-time MLA from Mangaluru and if appointed to the post will become the youngest Speaker of the Karnataka State Assembly.

Khader holds a law degree and served as the Health, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government during 2013-18 and held the portfolios of Housing and Urban Development in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in 2018-19.