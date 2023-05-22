National
MiG-29’s addl fuel tank dislodges, falls in forest
KOLKATA: An additional fuel tank of a MiG-29 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) got dislodged during a training session on Monday, and fell in a forest area near the Kalaikunda base in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district, a defence official said.
There was no loss of life or damage to property as a result of the incident, he said. The MiG-29 aircraft was on a routine training mission.
“While returning to Kalaikunda airbase, ventral drop tank used to carry additional fuel got dislodged,” the official said.
