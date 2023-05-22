Delhi swelters in scorching heat as mercury soars above 43 degrees

NEW DELHI: The maximum temperature in the national capital on Monday is predicted to reach a scorching 43 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, said the IMD on Monday.

Delhi's weather forecast indicates partly cloudy skies and the possibility of isolated heatwave conditions. Furthermore, the city can expect strong surface winds blowing at speeds ranging between 25 to 35 kms per hour all through the day.

Parts of Delhi have been experiencing scorching temperatures as the mercury climbed above 45 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, Najafgarh recorded the highest at 46.3 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Pitampura, Rohini, Bawana, Ayanagar, Ridge, and Palam were among the other areas that experienced elevated temperatures, ranging from 43.8 to 45 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded a peak temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius, surpassing the seasonal average by three degrees.

The intense heat in Delhi had a noticeable impact on the city, resulting in fewer vehicles on the roads during the afternoon. The usually busy streets wore a deserted look as people sought shelter from the scorching weather. Throughout the day, the relative humidity levels fluctuated between 25 per cent and 74 per cent.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the recorded night temperature in Delhi was 24 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees lower than the average for this time of year.