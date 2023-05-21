Northeast to get its first Vande Bharat Express train soon

The train (Up-22227-Down-22228) will run between New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati six days in a week, covering around 410 km within 6 hours. The train will depart from New Jalpaiguri in Siliguri and reach Assam's Guwahati, added the ADRM.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Odisha's first Vande Bharat train between Puri to Howrah via video conferencing. Following the launch of Odisha's first Vande Bharat train, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that PM Modi has set a target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all the states by June this year.