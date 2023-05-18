Haryana CM pays tribute to Rattan Lal Kataria in Panchkula

Earlier in the day, CM Khattar condoled the passing away of Kataria, saying that his demise is an irreparable loss to politics.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Union Minister of State and MP from Ambala Mr. Ratan Lal Kataria. He always raised his voice in the Parliament for the welfare of society and the progress of the people of Haryana. His departure is an irreparable loss to politics. May God give place to the departed soul in his holy feet and give strength to the family in this difficult time. Om Shanti!" CM Khattar said in a tweet.