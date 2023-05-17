K'taka CM: "Decision maybe by this evening," says Cong’ Khandare

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Congress working president Eshwar Khandare on Wednesday said that the suspense over the decision of the next Chief Minister of the State would likely end by this evening.

Earlier in the day Khandare, who is in the national capital, called on the Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter’s residence.

“I met the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed the recent developments in Karnataka…Only high command will decide, we are 100 per cent united. Decision maybe by today evening,” Khandare told reporters here.

Meanwhile, earlier today Siddaramaiah met with party leader Rahul Gandhi at 10 Janpath, the residence of MP and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the national capital.