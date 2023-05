IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi fell from the “moderate” to the “poor” category on Wednesday morning.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city’s overall AQI was recorded at 271.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

As per experts, the air quality is likely to deteriorate further in the coming days.

As per SAFAR data, the AQI at Mathura Road, Lodhi Road and Pusa were recorded at 320, 315 and 266, respectively, all under the “very poor” category.