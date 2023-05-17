Cong hits back at BJP for questioning delay in deciding K'taka CM

"'There are many more such examples,'' he also said.

Several BJP leaders are criticising the Congress for the delay in deciding on the chief ministerial candidate in Karnataka amid hectic lobbying for the top post. The results in Karnataka were declared on May 13 but the party has not finalised its chief ministerial face yet and the process of consultations is on. Karnataka's two chief ministerial aspirants Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar held separate meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday as the party held hectic consultations to decide on who would lead the government in the southern state.

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said a sorry state of affairs prevails in Congress where president Mallikarjun Kharge sees himself more as a ''postman''. ''Want to watch circus? Watch the Congress select their CM in Karnataka,'' he said on Twitter.