Can Siddu deny role in Cong-JD(S) govt's collapse, asks Sudhakar

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday asked whether former chief minister Siddaramaiah could deny the fact that he had no "direct or indirect role" in fanning rebellion among Congress MLAs during the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government.

K Sudhakar, who had defected to the BJP in 2019 also alleged that when the miffed MLAs, including him, had approached Siddaramaiah to complain about the injustice to them in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government led by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, the senior Congress leader had only fanned their rebellion.

"In 2018, whenever the MLAs went to Mr Siddaramaiah, who was the Chairman of the Coordination Committee, to complain about the injustice being done to us in the then JDS-Congress coalition government, he used to say that nothing is happening in this government, in my constituency, in my district," Sudhakar said in a tweet in Kannada.