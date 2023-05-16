Collegium recommends senior advocate Viswanathan for elevation to SC

CHENNAI: In order to fill the existing vacancies, the Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended senior advocate KV Viswanathan to be appointed as judge of the top court.

The five-member collegium including DY Chandrachud, SK Kaul also recommended the name of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra of the Andhra Pradesh High Court as judge of the apex court.

"The appointment of KV Viswanathan will enhance the representation of the Bar in the composition of the Supreme Court. He is distinguished of the Bar and the Supreme Court. His wide experience and profound knowledge will provide a significant value addition to the Supreme court. He has a sound understanding of law and is known in the legal fraternity for his integrity and as an upright senior member of the Bar," said the Collegium.

Further, the Collegium said that KV Viswanathan was born on May 26, 1966 and on his appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court would serve in that capacity until May 25, 2031.

However, on the retirement of Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala on August 11, 2030, Viswanathan would be in line to assume office as the Chief Justice of India till his retirement on May 25, 2031.

With the recent retirements of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and MR Shah, the current strength of the Supreme Court has fallen to 32 against a sanctioned strength of 34.