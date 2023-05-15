UGC urges HEIs to implement NHEQF as part of NEP

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission has formulated a National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF), which would be implemented in all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).

As a part of National Education Policy NEP-2020, NHEQF envisages increased flexibility and choice of courses of study by students, particularly at the undergraduate level.

Accordingly, a wide choice of subjects and courses, from year to year, will be the new distinguishing feature of undergraduate education. Students who wish to change one or more of the opted courses within the programmes of study that they are pursuing may do so at the beginning of each year.

The NHEQF will be applicable to all the modes of learning along with regular face-to-face modes and would ensure both comparability and transferability not only between institutions but also across different delivery modes.

UGC secretary, in a circular to all the vice chancellors of the universities and principals of all the colleges, said NHEQF will facilitate transparency and comparability of higher education qualifications at all levels.

He said NHEQF represents a comprehensive framework that classifies qualifications based on a set of performance criteria, approved nationally and comparable with international quality standards.

According to him, the main purposes of the NHEQF are to provide an integrated national framework for recognizing and accrediting qualifications offered by different types of institutions engaged in higher education, including vocational education and training, and technical and professional education in the country.

"It will ensure the confidence of the public in higher education qualifications and academic standards by facilitating public understanding of the defined learning outcomes, graduate attributes and academic achievements expected of students completing specific programmes of study", he said.