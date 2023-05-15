Manipur violence: Assam Rifles rescues 96 people in air evacuation

CHANDEL: The Assam Rifles on Monday rescued 96 people stranded in violence-hit Manipur near the India-Myanmar border in an air evacuation operation.

Normalcy is slowly returning to Manipur after the violence which left 70 people dead and 1,700 houses burnt down.

All 96 people were rehabilitated at Assam Rifles Camp.

Owing to the remoteness of Assam Rifles Camp and keeping the comfort of the locals supreme, air evacuation using Air Force MI 17 helicopters was considered inescapable.

Security, medical, food, accommodation and telecommunication needs for interaction with their kith and kin back home were met during the stay with Assam Rifles.

In another operation, Assam Rifles rescued 45 visually impaired students and supporting staff of Mission Blind School, Kakching, amidst the clashes in Manipur in the first week of May.