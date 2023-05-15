EAM S Jaishankar holds meeting with Sweden PM Ulf Kristersson

SWEDEN: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Monday held a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The EAM stated that he values the commitment of Kristersson towards strengthening the ties between the two nations.

“Delighted to meet PM Ulf Kristersson of Sweden. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Value his commitment towards strengthening the India-Sweden relationship,” Jaishankar tweeted.

He also met Sweden’s National Security Advisor Henrik Landerholm and exchanged strategic assessments of Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

“A good discussion with Henrik Landerholm, National Security Advisor of Sweden. Exchanged strategic assessments of Europe and Indo Pacific,” EAM Jaishankar said in a tweet.