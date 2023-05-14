Manipur: 124 civilians displaced during violence return to Moreh

This achievement instils optimism that the region will continue to move forward on the path of lasting peace and prosperity, allowing families to reunite and communities to rebuild.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Manipur following the recent clashes in the State has gone up to 71 according to Security Advisor to Manipur Government Kuldeep Singh. Speaking to ANI, Singh on Friday said, "Death figure is now approximately 71..."

"Yesterday there was an exchange of fire between Manipur commandos and militants. Six commandos got injured and one of them got killed," Kuldeep Singh said on Friday.

Singh further said that three PWD labourers were also found dead in a vehicle in the Churachandpur area. He said the exact cause behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. A curfew was imposed on May 3 after violence broke out in the State.

The State government clamped down on the use of the Internet and mobile phones to ensure the spread of panic and false information is curtailed.

Amid the demand of the Meitei for Scheduled Tribe status, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on May 3, which later turned violent.

As per the latest figures, close to 71 people lost their lives while more than 230 were injured and close to 1700 houses were burnt down during the violence in Manipur.