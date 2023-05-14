K'taka polls: CK Ramamurthy wins from Jayanagar with margin of 16 votes

BENGALURU: BJP candidate C K Ramamurthy has won the Jayanagar Assembly seat in Karnataka by a slender margin of 16 votes against his Congress rival Soumya Reddy, officials said.

The elections to 224 Assembly seats in the state was held on May 10 and the polled votes were taken up for counting on Saturday.

"The result was announced by the officials at the Counting Centre at S S M R V College in Jayanagar" late on Saturday, a state Information Department official said in a statement.