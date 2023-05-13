Slogan of 40 pc was accepted by Karnataka people: Pilot

AJMER: As the early trends in Karnataka showed the Congress party crossing the halfway mark in Karnataka, Sachin Pilot on Saturday said that the issue of "corruption" raised by the party against the ruling BJP turned out decisive in the victory.

The former Deputy Chief Minister made these remarks during the third day of his 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' in Ajmer's Zisani on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Pilot said, "Congress has the majority. We will have a thumping victory. The slogan of '40 per cent commission government' given by us, was accepted by the public. It was a major issue raised by us to defeat BJP. People accepted it and gave the majority to the Congress". Notably "40 per cent commission government" was a political jibe used by Congress against the ruling BJP alleging several corruption charges under its tenure. Pilot is holding the five-day Jan Sangharsh Yatra from Ajmer to Jaipur. During this, he will stop at different locations.