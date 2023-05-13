Memes pouring in as trends show Cong victorious in K'taka poll

NEW DELHI: As the counting of votes for the Karnataka assembly elections was underway, netizens were quick to share some quirky memes as the latest trend showed Congress crossing the halfway mark.
As per the latest ECI data, Congress got a 42.93 per cent vote share, BJP got a 36.17 per cent vote share while JDS received a 12.97 per cent vote share.
Let's have a look at some of the hilarious memes shared by different users on the microblogging website.
Congress as it conquers the Karnataka assembly elections
The grand old party as it crosses the 120 mark, leads in 121 seats.
Congress as it secured a majority in the polls.
The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) looking out to JDS after the Karnataka poll.
Congress as it wins in the Challakere constituency and leads in 128 seats in Karnataka.
The grand old party to its winning MPs.
BJP supporters' reactions right now.
Congress' T Raghumurthy was on Saturday declared winner of the Challakere Assembly constituency becoming the first registered win as the counting of votes progressed for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls.
Raghumurthy defeated Janata Dal (Secular's) Ravish Kumar with a margin of 16,450, according to the Election Commission.
