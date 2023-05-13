K’taka polls: Results to decide fate of top leaders

BENGALURU: The election results are crucial for the top leadership in Karnataka who are vying for big roles once the results are announced.

The victory and defeat will have a direct bearing on the political career of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai among others.

The victory for the Opposition leader Siddaramaiah is crucial as he is the Chief Minister post aspirant. BJP has put a formidable candidate in the form of V. Somanna against him in Varuna seat. His defeat would eliminate him from the race of the Chief Minister.

With exit polls suggesting Congress to emerge as a single largest party, the stakes are running high for Siddaramaiah. The results will also have direct bearing on the political career of Minister for Housing V. Somanna. Somanna has been promised a Deputy Chief Minister post by the party high command if he defeats Siddaramaiah. Somanna is contesting from the high voltage Varuna seat in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar seat in neighbouring Chamarajanagar.

Varuna has seen 84.74 per cent of voting. Siddaramaiah has announced that he would win by 30,000 votes, while Somanna has claimed that he will win comfortably. It is one of the most keenly awaited results.

All eyes are also on Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat from where former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar is contesting from Congress. The BJP, enraged by his defection at crucial juncture, has put all its might to defeat him on his own turf. Shettar, a six-time MLA has fight with Mahesh Tenginakayi, a new face and once his right-hand man.