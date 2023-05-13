K'taka polls: Priyank wins; Bommai, DKS, Siddaramaiah ahead of rivals

BENGALURU: Karnataka election results saw several senior leaders from both BJP and Congress winning the polls and some prominent faces losing. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is contesting from the Shiggaon constituency, is leading against Congress' Pathan Yasirahmedkhan.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar is leading from Kanakapura against BJP's R Ashoka and is poised to win with a big margin.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge, who was pitted against BJP's Manikanta Rathod from the Chittapur constituency, won by a margin of 13,640 votes Congress leader Laxman Savadi, who was earlier in the BJP and quit the party after being denied a ticket, is leading from the Athani constituency against BJP's Mahesh Kumathalli.