Delhi CM Kejriwal to meet LG Saxena in evening

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday evening, officials said, hours after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the city government on the issue of control over services.

Kejriwal had sought time from the LG for a meeting. He will meet Saxena at 4 pm, according to an official.

In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over services except for public order, police and land.

Asserting that an elected government needs to have control over the administration, a five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, said the Union Territory of Delhi has ''sui generis (unique) character'' and refused to agree with the 2019 judgement of Justice Ashok Bhushan that the Delhi government has no power over the issue of services.

Welcoming the verdict, the AAP said in a tweet in Hindi, ''The elected government will have the power of transfer-posting of officers. Officers will work only through the elected government.''