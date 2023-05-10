K'taka polls: Kharge, Rahul urge people to vote for 'progressive govt'

NEW DELHI: As polling for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly is currently underway, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the people in the state to vote for a "progressive government".

Taking to Twitter, Kharge said: "People of Karnataka have decided that they shall choose a progressive, transparent & welfare-oriented government. Today, it is time vote in large numbers. We welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future."

On his part, Rahul Gandhi said: Karnataka's vote.... for five guarantees, for rights of women, for employment of youths, for welfare of poor. Come, vote in maximum numbers, let's build a '40 per cent commission' free, progressive Karnataka together."

In his Twitter post, Rahul also used the hashtag #CongressWinning150.