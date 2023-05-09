Union Home Secretary to review security in J-K ahead of G20 event

JAMMU AND KASHMIR: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla is chairing a high-level meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday to review the security situation ahead of the G20 working group meeting in Kashmir and the annual Amarnath Yatra, officials said. They said the recent attacks on security forces in Poonch and Rajouri are likely to top the discussions.

Intelligence Bureau director and Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh are attending the meeting. Senior intelligence and security force officials are expected to brief the home secretary about the preparations for the G20 event scheduled to be held from May 22 to 24, the officials said.

In a security review meeting last week, it was decided that marine and NSG commandos will secure the water bodies around the venue of the G20 event while drones will be used for aerial surveillance.

Officials said the meeting will also discuss the plan of action for ensuring an incident-free Amarnath Yatra which is scheduled to start next month.

