Exhibition offers a glimpse into lifestyle in Kerala

CHENNAI: As part of their museum management internship at DakshinaChitra, a group of nine interns are currently organising an exhibition titled Kerala: A Multi-Cultural and Multi-Religious People. The exhibition has been researched by the interns and curated by BO Sailesh, with a focus on showcasing the people and communities of Kerala through the museum’s collection.

Kashyapi Rane, one of the interns, explains that each batch of interns curates an exhibition every year, typically with temporary installations. However, this year, Dr. Deborah Thiagarajan had the wish to renovate the Koothattukulam House, a heritage house representing the living styles of people from Kerala.

For the first time, the interns are curating a permanent exhibition. “We have revamped the permanent exhibition in one of the houses built inside the museum. We redid the Koothattukulam House using objects from the museum’s collection,” says Kashyapi.