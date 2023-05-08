Death toll 22 in Malappuram boat capsize; rescue operation underway

"The Chief Minister will arrive around 9.30 am at Thiroorangadi in Malappuram district of Kerala. The CM himself had given direct instructions. 37 people have been identified. 22 people died. 10 people have been identified in different hospitals. Five people were confirmed to have swum in. A total of 37 people were identified," said K Rajan.

"The exact number of people who travelled on the boat could not be recorded. Let there be no more," he said.

"However, all searches are ongoing. NDRF, fire and rescue and scuba team are conducting the searches. The Navy's team has also come forward. The Coast Guard arrived yesterday. Only other help will be received from them. A second team of NDRF will also arrive here," the kerala minister added.

The boat capsizes happened in the Malappuram district.

While talking to ANI, Regional Fire Range Officer Shiju KK said, "So far, we have recovered 21 dead bodies. We don't know the exact number of people on the boat, so we are continuing the search to find out whether there are more victims trapped in the mud or not".