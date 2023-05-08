BJP moves EC against Sonia's 'sovereignty' remark

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) demanding immediate action against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi over her remarks that her party will now allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's "sovereignty" at a recent poll rally. In the run up to the Karnataka Assembly polls, the BJP also has asked the commission to direct the filing of an FIR against her.

Sonia Gandhi has breached the Model Code of Conduct, according to Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who submitted the complaint.

"It is shocking and unacceptable. I appeal to the EC to take strict action against her for making such a statement," the minister said.

Karandlaje, the convener of the BJP Election Management Committee, asked the poll body to demand the filing of a police report against the former Congress president and the imposition of severe penalties.

With reference to Gandhi's address at a campaign rally in Hubballi on Saturday, the Congress on the same day tweeted that the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson "sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas".

The party also shared images of Sonia Gandhi speaking at a public event.