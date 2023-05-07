If you vote for BJP, they will loot you, says Priyanka Gandhi

DAKSHINA KANNADA (Karnataka): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday cautioned people that if they vote for the BJP in the Karnataka elections, its leaders will "loot them".

Addressing a massive crowd in Moodbidri town, Priyanka Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders who come to the state do not speak about local issues and the people.

"Instead, they talk about themselves. If you vote for them, they won't do your work. They will loot you.

"If they (BJP) had done good work, PM Modi would not have come here and given a list of abuses. He would have given the list of achievements. He would have given the list of how many schools were opened, how many jobs were created and how much development is achieved? They have done nothing to talk about," she said.

"That's why, they try to get your attention by raking up caste and religion and covering up their failures," she added.

"You (people) decide on whether to elect a corrupt leader or best leader. If you want a good government, you have to focus on the election and cast your vote carefully," she appealed.

"The Congress will develop secondary cities at par with Bengaluru and create jobs. There is going to be a rise in the production of electric vehicles in future. The manufacturing units will be established in Karnataka and we will prove to you how an honest government will deliver its promises."

Attacking the BJP, Priyanka Gandhi accused it of destroying, instead of creating job opportunities. The Congress after studying the problems of the people has decided to return the money of the people looted by BJP, and the party would fill up 2.90 lakh vacancies lying vacant, she assured.

"The BJP is trying to merge Nandini with Amul. If it happens, it will have a direct impact on 1 crore people of Karnataka. The BJP is not at all thinking about it. They are busy thinking of looting," she claimed.