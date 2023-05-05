Operation Kaveri: IAF flight with 47 passengers onboard lands in India

The EAM said that it was because of the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safety of all Indians in Sudan that led to this complex exercise.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Prime Minister @narendramodi's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Indians abroad was our inspiration. Moving passengers to Port Sudan from various locations across the country in precarious security circumstances was a complex exercise."

The aircraft that brought back 47 Indian evacuees from Jeddah to Delhi took off earlier this morning.

"IAF C-130J aircraft with 47 evacuees from Sudan is on its way to Delhi from Jeddah Nearly 3800 persons have now been rescued from Sudan under #OperationKaveri," the MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted and informed about the same.