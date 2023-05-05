NCPCR asks CS to probe Guv’s expose on 2-finger test

CHENNAI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) from Delhi has asked state Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu to probe and file an action taken report noting that ‘TN Governor has exposed a shocking truth about how minor girls were forced to undergo the two-finger test… (virginity test)’ in the state.

The commission, headed by Priyank Kanoongo, has taken suo-moto cognizance and had asked the Chief secretary to inquire in to the matter, ensuring that the victims’ identities should not be disclosed and send the factual action taken report along with documents, including copy of FIR lodged by the Social Welfare Department on complaints of child marriages, report on action taken against the accused, status regarding arrest of parents and follow up legal action, details about producing minor children before the medical officer.

Governor RN Ravi, in an interview has claimed that virginity test by the state was carried out on minor girls in an effort to defame priests of Sri Nataraja temple in Chidambaram.