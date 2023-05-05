Manipur Violence: Tripura, Arunachal issue helpline numbers

MANIPUR: Tripura government has opened helpline numbers for providing support to residents of Tripura in the backdrop of violence in Manipur.

"Government of Tripura has opened the following helpline numbers for providing support on a 24x7 basis to the residents of Tripura with respect to disturbance in Manipur," tweeted Tripura chief minister Manik Saha.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh government has also constituted a coordination committee for the safe evacuation of our students from Manipur.

"Government of Arunachal Pradesh is in touch with the Government of Manipur and our students to ensure their well-being. A coordination committee under the supervision of Commissioner CMO is also constituted for the safe evacuation of our students from Manipur," Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu tweeted.

Moreover, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday informed about helpline numbers for the people from Nagaland in Manipur and Imphal City.