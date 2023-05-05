J-K: 2 Indian Army personnel killed, 4 injured in Rajouri encounter

RAJOURI: Two Army personnel were killed and four others were injured in a blast triggered by terrorists during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Friday, officials said.

"The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation. The Army team has suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers including an officer," a statement by Northern Command said.

Additional teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of the encounter.

The injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur, it further stated.

Indian Army is conducting relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in the Jammu region, officials stated.

"On specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest in the Rajouri Sector, a joint operation was launched on May 3, 2023. At about 7:30 am on May 5, 2023, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave. The area is thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs," the official release stated.