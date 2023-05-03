K’taka polls: 'I'm Bajrangi' posters out, triggers huge row

BENGALURU :The Bajrang Dal ban assurance by Congress party has triggered a huge row in Karnataka with posters claiming 'I am Bajrangi' coming up at many places challenging the authorities to "ban and arrest" them on Wednesday.

The BJP leaders are cashing in on the Congress' promise to ban the Bajrang Dal. The party leaders expressed anguish over the grand old party's manifesto, and hugely have come in support of the organisation.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai campaigned at Hanagal in Haveri district on Tuesday late night condemned the Congress. He waved the saffron shawl, raised the slogan of 'Jai Bhajrangi', and chanted the slogans of Bajrang Dal activists.

"This is the last election for the Congress party. If they are defeated, they will go straight to their houses. This is a do or die situation for them. It is indeed a dying situation for Congress," he slammed.

He also stated, "The devotees of Lord Hanuman are the Bajrangis of Bajrang Dal and the Congress party has announced in its election manifesto that it will ban the Bajrang Dal organisation. If the devotees of Lord Hanuman revolt, the Congress party will be removed from the country from its roots."

Reacting strongly to the announcement of proposed banning of Bajrang Dal in the Congress manifesto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Tuesday, "Congress had kept Lord Shri Ram in captivity. Now, they are preparing to keep Lord Hanuman captive."

PM Modi further said that the Congress does not like Lord Hanuman. "I bow to the people of Vijayanagara kingdom. I am in the land of Lord Hanuman. At the same time, the Congress is claiming in its manifesto that they will lock up Bajrang Bali and impose a ban on those who raise the slogan of 'Jai Bajrang Bali'. Congress is also sensing trouble if there are people who chant Jai Bajrang Bali."

Tejasvi Surya, the BJP National Youth Wing chief and MP from Bengaluru South seat, shared a poster on his social media claiming that he is a Bajrangi. "I am a Bajrangi. I am a Kannadiga and this is the land of Hanuman. I dare the Congress to ban me!" he challenged.

The posters claiming that "I am Bajrangi", "This residence belongs to Bajrang Dal activists, Congress leaders are not allowed to seek votes" have come up in coastal districts and Chikmagalur districts.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje stated, "Bajrang Dal is a part of RSS and has been working with the youths for the nation. It has never indulged in anti-national activities. The manifesto by Congress is released to appease Muslims. The Congress is using too much brains only to ensure its destruction.

"If Congress has capacity, let it ban Bajrang Dal. We will give a befitting answer. Rs 10,000 crore funds for Muslims, establishment of Tipu University, celebration of Tipu Jayanti, withdrawal of laws banning cow slaughter and anti-conversion law are condemnable steps," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to continue attacking the Congress over the Bajrang Dal ban issue. He will be addressing mega rallies in Moodabidri in Dakshina Kannada and Ankola in Uttara Kannada districts, which are considered as bastions of the BJP and a Hindutva laboratory.