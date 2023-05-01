"It is not 'our' Kerala story," says Cong MP Shashi Tharoor

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles.

The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly VD Satheesan recently said that the film 'The Kerala Story' should not be granted permission for screening.

"The film 'The Kerala Story' which falsely claims that 32,000 women in Kerala converted and became members of the Islamic State, should not be granted permission for screening. The trailer clearly shows what the film intends to say", Satheesan said in a Facebook post.

He also alleged that the film is part of an attempt to implement Sangh Parivar's agenda and create a social divide by casting a shadow of doubt over the minority groups.

"This is not an issue of freedom of expression but part of an attempt to implement the Sangh Parivar agenda to create a divide in the society by casting a shadow of doubt over the minority groups", he said.