People of K'taka will give befitting answer on May 10: Modi slams Cong

KOLAR: Coming down heavily on Congress for drawing parallels between a snake and Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister on Sunday said that the people of Karnataka will give the party a "befitting answer" in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in an election rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Thursday, said, "PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it's poison or not. If you lick it, you're dead."

Lashing out at Congress over the remark, PM Modi said, "Today when I am fighting against corruption, Congress is disturbed the most. Congress is now threatening. They say 'Modi teri kabra khudegi'. Congress' topic in Karnataka elections is snake's poison. They are comparing me with snake and seeking votes from people. For me, the people of the country are a form of Lord Shiva. I accept being the snake on the neck of god-like public. The people of Karnataka will give them a befitting answer on May 10."

PM Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress terming the party as an "outdated engine" and said that it halts development and gives fakes guarantees.