Kharge expresses regret over "poisonous snake" remark on Modi

"But for the ideology he represents. Our fight with PM Modi is not a personal fight. It is an ideological battle. My intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings and if knowingly or unknowingly someone's feelings were hurt, then it was never my intention," Kharge added.

"Nor has it been the conduct of my long political life. I have always followed the norms and traditions of political correctness towards friends and opponents and will do so till the last breath of my life. I don't make fun of individuals and their problems like people in high positions," Kharge said in another tweet.

"I have also seen and suffered the pain and suffering of the poor and downtrodden. For five decades, I have always been opposed to the divisive ideology of the BJP and RSS and their leaders. My political fight was, is and always will be against his politics," Kharge further remarked.

Earlier in the day, while addressing an election rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, Kharge said, "PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it's poison or not. If you lick it, you're dead."