'Siddaramaiah, Kharge, DKS dangerous for development of K'taka'

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that SMS (former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar) is dangerous for the development of Karnataka.

CM Chouhan made the remark while talking to ANI during his Karnataka visit for election campaign on Saturday.

"Karnataka has to avoid the SMS trio. They (Siddaramaiah, Kharge, Shivakumar) are dangerous for the development of Karnataka. As one wrong message spoils the mobile, similarly, this SMS will destroy the future of Karnataka. Only the double-engine government can save Karnataka," CM Chouahan said. CM Chouhan further slammed Congress for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a snake.

The chief minister said, "PM Modi is not a snake, he is the breath of the nation. He is the hope and the faith of the people. Just as oxygen gives life to the whole body and fills it with energy, similarly, PM Modi has given new life to the country. He is building a glorious India, a prosperous India and a powerful India."

Congress has become a 'Vishkumbh' (poison pot). They keep spreading poison about PM Modi. Sometimes they (congressmen) say that PM Modi is the merchant of death, someone (targeting Rahul Gandhi) says that all Modi are thieves and someone says PM Modi is snake. It is the anxiety of Congress after losing power, CM Chouhan said.

The anxiety and pain of the congress that used to be, has now turned into fury that is why poisonous statements are coming out from Vishkumbh of Congress. But PM Modi is a 'Neelkanth'. He is drinking the poison for the people and the country. He is working day and night for the development of the country, the chief minister added.

Notably, while addressing an election campaign in Karnataka on Thursday, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it's poison or not. If you lick it, you're dead." Nonetheless, Kharge later clarified that what he wanted to say is that BJP's ideology is as dangerous as a snake and didn't mean to make a personal attack against PM Modi.

Talking to the media, Kharge clarified his earlier comment and said, "No no, I didn't mean it to Modi, what I meant was BJP ideology is like a snake. I never said personally to Modi, what I said was that their ideology is like a snake and if you try to touch it, your death will be certain."