Kejriwal meets wrestlers protesting against WFI chief at Jantar Mantar

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived at Jantar Mantar and met wrestlers protesting against Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday over allegations of sexual harassment.

Delhi CM raised the slogans Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Inquilab Zindabad, and Vande Mataram at Jantar Mantar.

"Why are they protesting? Because one of the big leaders of their party(referring to BJP), mistreated the girls, our sisters who glorified the name of our country. By the way, if any girl of our country, any sister of our country, any woman of our country is ill-treated, that person should be immediately caught and the harshest punishment should be given. He should be hanged," Kejriwal added.

"But it's a sad thing, these women are not ordinary women, they are who glorified India's name with their hard work. You had watched the TV when they won the medals, the world was seeing, they had 'Tiranga' in their hand and in the background, Jan Gan Man was playing the whole world was watching. If any man who mistreated, molested, did something bad. For lodging an FIR, for him to be punished they have to sit on Jantar Mantar Why?" Kejriwal asked.