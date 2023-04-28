Woman included in panel for ease of women wrestlers: Thakur

LEH: At the Y20 Pre-Summit Under G20 meet Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur said that he went to meet with the wrestlers and female members were brought in the committee for the ease of women wrestlers.

He also said that the Indian Olympic committee was asked to form an ad-hoc committee to look into the day-to-day affairs of the World Wrestling Federation.

"Last time also I met with them (wrestlers). Formed a committee for the investigation. More woman members were included in the committee for the ease of the women wrestlers so that they could share their problems with them without any hesitation. We also asked IOA to form an ad-hoc committee to look into the day-to-day affairs of WFI," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Westlers' protest in Leh.

Indian wrestlers are protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

Top Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief. Wrestlers held a candle march at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Wednesday as they continued their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. Vinesh Phoghat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshee Malik were present in the candle march.

While talking to the media, Sakshee said, "We urge PM Modi to listen to our Mann Ki Baat. Even Smriti Irani ji is not listening to us. We are trying to show them the light through this candle march," said Sakshee to the media.

The wrestler said that no FIR had been filed after the wrestlers registered a complaint against the WFI and its chief on Friday.

"We trust Supreme Court that it will give us justice," said Sakshee.

Delhi Police on Wednesday submitted before the Supreme Court that a preliminary enquiry would be needed before lodging an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.