Hear Sukesh’s side on canteen service denial: HC to jail staff

Regarding the second punishment awarded to Chandrashekhar relating to stoppage of ‘mulaqat’/phone call facility, the counsel for the Delhi government said a post-facto hearing will be given to the accused after which a fresh decision will be taken in accordance with the law. “Without going into the issue of minor and major punishment and particularly in view of the fact that the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, let a post facto hearing be given for punishment no. 1 (stoppage of canteen facility),” Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said. Chandrashekhar, in his plea, said the punishment tickets will come into effect from May 1 and will be valid till May 15.