ATM Baba’s crash course ‘passes’ 30 pan-India heists

After the arrest of three of the suspects at 3 o’clock in the night, police are on the lookout for ‘ATM Baba’, and have, so far, rummaged through 1,000 CCTV footage and checked more than 20 tolls around Lucknow to trace him. It was one of the suspects who spilt the beans on the course imparted by Mishra to unemployed youth to ‘graduate’ as part of a well-oiled network, churning money from ATMs.