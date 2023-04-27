Sitharaman demands apology from Kharge over "poisonous snake" remark

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday condemned Mallikarjun Kharge's "poisonous snake" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that Kharge's statement reflected the mentality of the Congress party.

While talking to ANI, Sitharaman said, "It shows the mentality of Congress. I condemn it."

Targeting Congress over its hypocrisy, the Union Finance Minister said, "On one hand, Rahul Gandhi is doing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to open shops of love but on the other hand, his party president is using such words for PM. Mallikarjun Kharge should apologise."

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed regret after a row erupted over his remark against PM Modi.

In a tweet, Kharge said, "BJP's ideology is divisive, hostile and full of hatred and prejudice towards the poor and Dalits. I discussed the politics of hatred and malice. My statement was neither for PM Modi personally nor for any other person."