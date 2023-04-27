Operation Kaveri: 297 more Indians rescued from Sudan

JEDDAH: As Operation Kaveri is underway, another batch of 297 Indians have been rescued from Sudan and have arrived at Jeddah by INS Teg, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.

Muraleedharan along with other officials of the Indian Navy received the rescued Indians at Jeddah.

He tweeted, "#OperationKaveri continues in swift pace. Happy to receive 297 Indians at Jeddah carried by INS Teg. With this second ship and total six batches, around 1,100 Indians rescued from Sudan have arrived in Jeddah. Repatriation to India of those arriving today will commence shortly."

After receiving Indian nationals at Jeddah harbour, Minister Muraleedharan also interacted with them and assured them of every possible help from the Government of India.

He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has especially sent me here to welcome you all. For the last three days, I am here and it is good to see you coming back from Sudan."

"I am here to convey PM Modi's greetings to you all. He has said that wherever in the world, Indians are troubled, it is the responsibility of the Government of India to save them," he added.