Operation Kaveri: 128 Indians evacuated from Sudan, arrive in Saudi

Earlier on Wednesday, the first flight carrying Indian nationals evacuated from violence-hit Sudan landed in the national capital. As the Indian nationals arrived in Delhi from Sudan, 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Indian Army Zindabad', and 'PM Narendra Modi Zindabad' slogans were chanted by them.

The New Delhi-bound flight with 360 Indians onboard left Jeddah Airport earlier on Wednesday.

V Muraleedharan tweeted, "Happy to see off 360 Indians at Jeddah Airport in a flight bound for New Delhi They will be reaching the motherland soon, reuniting with their families Under #OperationKaveri the Government is working relentlessly to evacuate Indian nationals from Sudan & bring them home safely."

Sudan is experiencing bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. Even though there is a 72-hour ceasefire, there have been allegations of violence, India has deployed its military planes and warships to rescue Indians from the North African country.

Speaking to ANI, an Indian national who returned from Sudan, Surender Singh Yadav said, "I went there for an IT project and got stuck there. The embassy and the govt also helped a lot. Around 1000 people are present in Jeddah. Govt is doing fast evacuation."

As the special flight carrying 360 Indian evacuees from Sudan, landed in Delhi from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Indians expressed extreme happiness.

"Indian govt supported us a lot. It's a big thing that we reached here safely as it was very dangerous. I thank PM Modi and Indian Govt," another Indian national, who returned from Sudan told ANI.