All LAC issues to be resolved, Rajnath tells Li
NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu that the development of India-China ties is premised on the prevalence of peace at the border and all issues must be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements.
Singh said this at a bilateral meeting with Li amid the three-year border row along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained ties between the two sides.
The talks took place hours after Li arrived in New Delhi to attend a meeting of defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) being hosted by India.
The defence ministry said the two ministers had “frank” discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as bilateral relations.
“The Raksha Mantri categorically conveyed that development of relations between India and China is premised on the prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the borders,” it said.
“He added all issues at the LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments,” it said.
It said Singh reiterated that violation of existing pacts “eroded” the entire basis of bilateral ties and disengagement at border will logically be followed with de-escalation.
