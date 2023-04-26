PM built bond with public: Aamir on Mann Ki Baat

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built a trusted relationship with citizens through the monthly radio programme, “Mann Ki Baat”, actor Aamir Khan said on Wednesday. “People want to believe in (Modi) and follow him. They trust him and he has built this relationship with the public. Trust does not come automatically; it has to be earned. And clearly he has earned it,” he said at a discussion held as part of the ‘National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100’.